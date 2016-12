Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Shuler Bentley To Transfer From Old Dominion - Former Byrnes quarterback Shuler Bentley will transfer from Old Dominion

Clemson Tigers leave for Fiesta Bowl - Clemson left at 12:30 p.m. Monday from the west end zone. Fans lined the street to send them on their way.

Pendleton’s Hill Anxious To Face Clemson - Hill is in his first season as a Buckeyes starter

Furman Falls at Michigan, 68-62 - Ann Arbor, Mich. (Furman SID) — Derrick Walton, Jr. scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, including five points in the final 25 sec…

Packers need fans to shovel stadium ahead of Saturday’s game - The Green Bay Packers are putting out the call for help shoveling out Lambeau Field.