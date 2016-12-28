Upstate law enforcement learning new methods to combat active shooters

PICKENS, SC (WSPA-TV) – Local law enforcement is preparing for the unthinkable by learning new ways to combat an active mass shooter at school, church and businesses.

The method is called “ALICE” and stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.” The response method works to make sure people aren’t caught off guard and how to best protect themselves and others, should a shooting occur.

“If you’re doing nothing and the event happens, then you will continue to do nothing and bad things will happen,” said Joseph Hendry, a national “ALICE” and expert on active shooter response. “The goal is mitigate as many casualties as possible and end the event as quickly as possible.”

Wednesday marked day one of the two day training at Pickens Middle School. Graduates of the class will become “ALICE” instructors in the Upstate.

To learn more about the ALICE method, click HERE.