Wednesday’s High School Basketball

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson scored 42 points in a win over Pelham (AL) in the opening round of the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic at Dorman Wednesday night before a capacity crowd of 4,000.

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,1st Ld-Writethru

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 53, Wade Hampton (G) 51

Beaufort 54, Mauldin 40

Berea 80, Summerville 65

Berkeley 61, Cross 45

Bethune-Bowman 55, Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 52

Chapman 90, Powdersville 57

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 56, Cardinal Newman 51

Clarke Central, Ga. 67, Walhalla 62

Clover 65, Newberry 55

Dillon 52, Scotland, N.C. 49

East Rutherford, N.C. 72, Union County 34

Farragut, Tenn. 45, Westside 40

Fort Mill 52, Brookland-Cayce 47

Greenville 70, Sumter 62

Greer 67, J.L. Mann 49

Grovetown, Ga. 56, Midland Valley 55

Hanahan 66, St. John’s Christian Academy 24

Hemingway 67, Blythewood 64

Hillcrest 74, St. Petersburg Canterbury, Fla. 70

Irmo 63, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 57

James F. Byrnes 61, Landstown, Va. 50

James Island 55, North Charleston 53

Kingstree 58, Calhoun County 53

May River 57, Georgetown 28

Mid-Carolina 60, Chesnee 57

Newton, Ga. 85, Boiling Springs 64

Ninety Six 61, Calhoun Falls 49

North Augusta 73, Darlington 44

Northwood Academy 60, Wando 54

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, White Knoll 54

Palmetto 72, Laurens 60

Pelion 63, Whitmire 21

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 67, West Ashley 66

Pinewood Prep 53, Charleston Collegiate 50

Seneca 70, Carolina Academy 56

Spartanburg 49, Dutch Fork 47

Spartanburg Christian 65, Cherokee, N.C. 51

St. James 45, Airport 37

W.J. Keenan 48, Dorman 45

Westwood 58, Carolina Forest 56

Williston-Elko 57, Denmark-Olar 38

Woodmont 73, Crescent 63

York Comprehensive 69, Lewisville 60

York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 59

Governors Challenge

Potomac, Va. 57, Olympic 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Airport 52, Lake Marion 46

Archer, Ga. 76, Westwood 71

Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 49, Fort Mill 33

Blue Ridge 44, Boiling Springs 32

Cherokee, N.C. 66, Spartanburg Day 48

Darlington 46, Seneca 37

Eagle’s Landing, Ga. 43, Colleton County 25

East Rutherford, N.C. 76, Chapman 42

Gaffney 60, Mid-Carolina 28

Greenville 72, Calhoun Falls 21

Grovetown, Ga. 67, Midland Valley 57

Hart County, Ga. 78, Hilton Head Island 22

McCormick 54, South Aiken 47

North Myrtle Beach 49, West Oak 22

Northwestern 34, Riverside 30

Nova, Fla. 55, Wilson 30

Pelion 43, Whitmire 9

Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42

South Greene, Tenn. 76, Clover 33

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 43, Northwood Academy 42

Walhalla 54, J.L. Mann 23

Blackville-Hilda Holiday Classic

Blackville-Hilda 65, Allendale-Fairfax 52

Williston-Elko 57, Denmark-Olar 38

Carolina (Battery) Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 26, St. John’s 15

St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 13

Semifinal

Palmetto Christian Academy 45, Academic Magnet 34

Trinity Byrnes School 56, Charleston Charter 44

Carolina (Coastal) Invitational

First Round

Goose Creek 61, Northview, Ga. 47

Ridge View 55, T.C. Williams, Va. 47

Stephenson, Ga. 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47

Carolina (Dunes) Invitational

First Round

Ben Lippen 47, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 39

Fort Dorchester 36, Sullivan North, Tenn. 18

James Island 56, Durham Academy, N.C. 49

R.B. Stall 38, David Crockett, Tenn. 36

Carolina (Harbor) Invitational

First Round

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, T.L. Hanna 33

Pickerington N., Ohio 70, Summerville 22

Carolina (Island) Invitational

First Round

Lower Richland 39, Centerville, Ohio 35

Wando 63, Jefferson, Ga. 45

Carolina (Palmetto) Invitational

Semifinal

St. Albans, W.Va. 63, Beaufort 21

Carolina (River) Invitational

First Round

Mountain Brook, Ala. 42, Ashley Ridge 28

Sandestin FL Beach Blowout

St. Benedict, Tenn. 65, Lexington 55

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)