Wednesday’s High School Basketball

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson scored 42 points in a win over Pelham (AL) in the opening round of the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic at Dorman Wednesday night before a capacity crowd of 4,000.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 53, Wade Hampton (G) 51
Beaufort 54, Mauldin 40
Berea 80, Summerville 65
Berkeley 61, Cross 45
Bethune-Bowman 55, Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 52
Chapman 90, Powdersville 57
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 56, Cardinal Newman 51
Clarke Central, Ga. 67, Walhalla 62
Clover 65, Newberry 55
Dillon 52, Scotland, N.C. 49
East Rutherford, N.C. 72, Union County 34
Farragut, Tenn. 45, Westside 40
Fort Mill 52, Brookland-Cayce 47
Greenville 70, Sumter 62
Greer 67, J.L. Mann 49
Grovetown, Ga. 56, Midland Valley 55
Hanahan 66, St. John’s Christian Academy 24
Hemingway 67, Blythewood 64
Hillcrest 74, St. Petersburg Canterbury, Fla. 70
Irmo 63, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 57
James F. Byrnes 61, Landstown, Va. 50
James Island 55, North Charleston 53
Kingstree 58, Calhoun County 53
May River 57, Georgetown 28
Mid-Carolina 60, Chesnee 57
Newton, Ga. 85, Boiling Springs 64
Ninety Six 61, Calhoun Falls 49
North Augusta 73, Darlington 44
Northwood Academy 60, Wando 54
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 68, White Knoll 54
Palmetto 72, Laurens 60
Pelion 63, Whitmire 21
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 67, West Ashley 66
Pinewood Prep 53, Charleston Collegiate 50
Seneca 70, Carolina Academy 56
Spartanburg 49, Dutch Fork 47
Spartanburg Christian 65, Cherokee, N.C. 51
St. James 45, Airport 37
W.J. Keenan 48, Dorman 45
Westwood 58, Carolina Forest 56
Williston-Elko 57, Denmark-Olar 38
Woodmont 73, Crescent 63
York Comprehensive 69, Lewisville 60
York Prep 65, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 59
Governors Challenge
Potomac, Va. 57, Olympic 45
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Airport 52, Lake Marion 46
Archer, Ga. 76, Westwood 71
Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 49, Fort Mill 33
Blue Ridge 44, Boiling Springs 32
Cherokee, N.C. 66, Spartanburg Day 48
Darlington 46, Seneca 37
Eagle’s Landing, Ga. 43, Colleton County 25
East Rutherford, N.C. 76, Chapman 42
Gaffney 60, Mid-Carolina 28
Greenville 72, Calhoun Falls 21
Grovetown, Ga. 67, Midland Valley 57
Hart County, Ga. 78, Hilton Head Island 22
McCormick 54, South Aiken 47
North Myrtle Beach 49, West Oak 22
Northwestern 34, Riverside 30
Nova, Fla. 55, Wilson 30
Pelion 43, Whitmire 9
Ridge Spring-Monetta 54, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42
South Greene, Tenn. 76, Clover 33
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 43, Northwood Academy 42
Walhalla 54, J.L. Mann 23
Blackville-Hilda Holiday Classic
Blackville-Hilda 65, Allendale-Fairfax 52
Williston-Elko 57, Denmark-Olar 38
Carolina (Battery) Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Hebron Christian Academy, Ga. 26, St. John’s 15
St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 13
Semifinal
Palmetto Christian Academy 45, Academic Magnet 34
Trinity Byrnes School 56, Charleston Charter 44
Carolina (Coastal) Invitational
First Round
Goose Creek 61, Northview, Ga. 47
Ridge View 55, T.C. Williams, Va. 47
Stephenson, Ga. 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47
Carolina (Dunes) Invitational
First Round
Ben Lippen 47, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 39
Fort Dorchester 36, Sullivan North, Tenn. 18
James Island 56, Durham Academy, N.C. 49
R.B. Stall 38, David Crockett, Tenn. 36
Carolina (Harbor) Invitational
First Round
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, T.L. Hanna 33
Pickerington N., Ohio 70, Summerville 22
Carolina (Island) Invitational
First Round
Lower Richland 39, Centerville, Ohio 35
Wando 63, Jefferson, Ga. 45
Carolina (Palmetto) Invitational
Semifinal
St. Albans, W.Va. 63, Beaufort 21
Carolina (River) Invitational
First Round
Mountain Brook, Ala. 42, Ashley Ridge 28
Sandestin FL Beach Blowout
St. Benedict, Tenn. 65, Lexington 55
