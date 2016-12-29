2 arrested after chase, crashes, and beating in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Two men are in custody after police say they used a truck to chase down a man and woman in a car in Greer before pulling the man from his car and attacking him Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police report, two men in a truck chased the victims from Hubert Street to West Wade Hampton Boulevard. The chase caused three separate crashes on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The police report lists charges for 60-year-old Gerrold Allen Winfield of 2 counts of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Assault and Battery, Reckless Driving, and Conspiracy while listing charges of Assault and Battery, Kidnapping, Accessory Before the Fact, Conspiracy, and Reckless Driving for 42-year-old Avery Bernard Jackson.

According to the report, the two suspects rammed the victim’s car with their truck and then Jackson pulled the victim out of his car through the driver’s window. Witnesses told police that Jackson then began punching the victim while Winfield began hitting him with a baseball bat that he had pulled out of the truck.

Police say a bystander with a concealed weapon permit drew his weapon and ordered the suspects to stop. By the time they had stopped, Greer Police had arrived at the scene.

One victim was taken to the hospital for neck injuries, the passenger in the car suffered only a minor cut to the lip.

Officers say one victim said the two men chasing them had kicked in the door at their home on Hubert Street and pointed a gun at her.

Winfield and Jackson are both being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.