SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) — Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored later Thursday morning to almost 200 customers who lost electricity after a vehicle crash.

According to the utility company, 175 customers in Spartanburg County were impacted by the power outage. It was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment. The outage was first reported around 6:50 a.m. It’s near the Greenville County line north of Interstate 85.

Duke estimates power will be restored to customers by 9:30 a.m.