Help find hit-and-run suspect in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist in Greenwood County.

The crash happened December 10 at 11:30pm on Mathis Road near Lodge Grounds.

Investigators say the car involved is a model year 2005 to 2009 Pontiac G6 of unknown color which should have damage to the right passenger side view mirror. It may be missing, broken, or recently repaired. The car is similar to the one in photos above.

If you have any information on the crash or the car, you should contact SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 (option 1) or 1-800-768-1503 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

