Help find hit-and-run suspect in Greenwood

WSPA Staff Published:
Car similar to one involved in crash
Car similar to one involved in crash

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist in Greenwood County.

Car similar to one involved in crash
Car similar to one involved in crash
The crash happened December 10 at 11:30pm on Mathis Road near Lodge Grounds.

Investigators say the car involved is a model year 2005 to 2009 Pontiac G6 of unknown color which should have damage to the right passenger side view mirror. It may be missing, broken, or recently repaired. The car is similar to the one in photos above.

If you have any information on the crash or the car, you should contact SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 (option 1) or 1-800-768-1503 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s