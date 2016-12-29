Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Waffle House armed robbery Greenville Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Officers say the two walked into the restaurant showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects then left the store with the cash drawer from the register.

Greenville Police attempted to track the suspects using K9’s but were unsuccessful.

Police say one suspect was wearing Nike “Air Force One-type shoes” and the other was wearing gray Nike shoes with a black Nike swoosh logo. One suspect was also wearing a dark colored Adidas jackaet with three strikes going across the sleeves and hood.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Greenville Police at 271-5333 or 23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Debbie Reynolds is pictured with daughter Carrie Fisher. (Credit: KRON)

Can you die from a broken heart?

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – Can you die from a broken heart? This question is being raised following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds, ju…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s