Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Officers say the two walked into the restaurant showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects then left the store with the cash drawer from the register.

Greenville Police attempted to track the suspects using K9’s but were unsuccessful.

Police say one suspect was wearing Nike “Air Force One-type shoes” and the other was wearing gray Nike shoes with a black Nike swoosh logo. One suspect was also wearing a dark colored Adidas jackaet with three strikes going across the sleeves and hood.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Greenville Police at 271-5333 or 23-CRIME.

