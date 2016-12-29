Man shot at Asheville gas station 1 day after brother was shot

Related Coverage Man shot in leg at apartment complex in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A 23-year-old Asheville man was shot during a fight at a Sunoco gas station just before noon Thursday, one day after the victim’s brother was shot in the leg at the Deaverview Apartments.

According to police, the victim and suspect began fighting when the suspect exited the store. Officers say both began firing handguns at each other. The victim was struck multiple times and ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries which are not considered life threatening.

Officers say the shooter was described as a man wearing red pants who left the scene in a white Volkswagen after the shooting.

Police believe the shooting may be related to Wednesday’s shooting at the Deaverview Apartments.