New Year’s Eve Parties In The Upstate

If you’re still trying to figure out how to ring in the New Year this weekend, don’t panic. Vanessa de la Viña gives us some fun ways to celebrate.

Here are the links to tickets and info:

New Year’s Eve 2017 At Vine Nightclub

New Year’s Revelution At Revel Event Center

Roaring Twenty-17 NYE Party At Larkin’s Sawmill

NYE Countdown At Ocho Rios Lounge

New Year’s Eve Hop Drop at The Swamp Rabbit Brewery

New Year’s Eve Bash at Skyzone Trampoline Park

NYE 2017 Southern Gala At The Hilton Greenville

Two Levels, Two Parties At Aloft Greenville

Celebrate NYE With Alchemy Comedy

 

