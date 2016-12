GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy says more than 2,000 customers were without power in downtown Greenville.

The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with Duke Energy say strong winds caused a pine tree to fall on a cross arm, which is part of a power pole.

The city of Greenville posted on social media that Municipal Court will be closed for the rest of the day.