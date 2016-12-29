All 30 children safe after school bus fire on I-85 near I-26 interchange

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – All children are safe after a school bus fire Thursday morning on Interstate 85 North in Spartanburg County.

All lanes are now back open.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the bus from Coast 2 Coast Kids location in Greenville caught fire just before 11 a.m. near the interchange with Interstate 26.

The children were able to get off the bus and were moved away from the fire. Another bus was brought in to take the kids, according to the Highway Patrol.

Coast 2 Coast Kids (C2C) tells us no one was hurt. North Spartanburg and Westview Fairforest fire crews were able to put out the fire.

Coast 2 Coast Kids is a pre-school and after school program.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story.