Spartanburg Police need help to identify man in a shooting investigation

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released a photo of a man they want to talk to as part of a shooting investigation.

An unidentified man was shot several times and brought to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning. A man and a woman brought the victim to the emergency room around 3:15 am, but left without giving their names or any information.

The victim had been shot in the neck and face multiple times according to Spartanburg Police. Investigators have not released his name.

The photo of a man entering a car is who officers want to talk to in connection with the incident. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or Text TIP649 with your tip to CRIMES (274637).