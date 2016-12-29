Suspect in Ingles pharmacy robbery caught, deputies say

WSPA TV Published:
Daniel Baldwin (Greenville Co. Detention Center)
Daniel Baldwin (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Deputies confirm that a man wanted in connection to the robbery of an Ingles pharmacy is behind bars.

Daniel Timothy Baldwin, 39, of Marietta was wanted for a strong arm robbery that deputies say happened Tuesday inside the store at 1500 Geer Highway.

Deputies say Baldwin was also wanted on a warrant for theft of a controlled substance.

Baldwin was arrested Thursday – one day after investigators asked for the public’s help finding him.

He’s in the Greenville County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s