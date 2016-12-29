Tigers and Buckeyes babies gear up for Fiesta Bowl

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Even babies are getting geared up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl game between Clemson and Ohio State.

Greenville Health System announced that each baby born there on December 31 will receive their own Clemson apparel in advance of the game.

Meanwhile in Columbus, the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is making sure that even the littlest Buckeye fan gets the proper gear to cheer on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

All babies born at the medical center from December 28 through December 31 will be wrapped blankets that say “Beat Clemson.”

The Tigers and Buckeyes will play in the game in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday starting at 7:00 p.m. The winner will face the victor of the Alabama vs. Washington game to be played earlier in the day in Atlanta.

The National Championship game is scheduled for January 9 in Tampa.