Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville

Related Coverage Man shot in leg at apartment complex in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Asheville Police are looking for 21-year-old Kareem Je K Holloway and 20-year-old Anthony Javon Wiggins on warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Holloway is 6′ tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Wiggins is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say both should be considered armed and dangerous.

One man was shot in the leg Wednesday outside of the Deaverview Apartments. One day later, the victim’s brother was also shot in a shooting at a gas station in Asheville.

Anyone with information on the location of either suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.