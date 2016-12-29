Woman dies after shooting at Anderson gun range

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) — A Georgia woman shot at a gun range earlier this week has died, the coroner says.

The coroner identified the woman as Sarah Bonner, 24, of Lawrenceville.

Bonner died early Thursday, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

An autopsy is scheduled later this morning.

Bonner was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting Monday at Skip J-Range. Deputies are investigating and have not released specific details on what exactly happened, but say investigators have not ruled out an accidental shooting.

 

 

