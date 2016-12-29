Woman robbed, kidnapped at knifepoint in Chesnee

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man they say robbed and kidnapped a woman at knifepoint in Chesnee.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went to the woman’s residence and asked if she had any trailers for rent. After she told him no, he left and returned 15 minutes later asking the same question. After she told him no again, they say the man forced his way into her home at with a knife and robbed her of cash.

The Sheriff’s Office says he then forced her into his car and drove around before letting her go at the Mountain View Baptist Church. They say the victim was able to flag down a mail carrier who called 911.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40 year old man, 5’9″ tall with a medium build, short brown hair and no facial hair. The suspect was driving a metallic gray 2005 to 2010 4-door Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators have released a drawing of the suspect and photos of his car and are asking the public to help in the identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Investigator Tom Clark at 864-503-4581. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.