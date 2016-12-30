2 lanes to be closed on I-85 for 5 days in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO. S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced that two lanes on I-85 northbound at mile marker 77 in Spartanburg County will be closed for about five days.

The lane closure will begin on January 3rd at about 6:00 p.m., according to SCDOT.

We will update this article if any scheduling changes are made.

More stories you may like on 7News

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Woman shot in face gives life to dying man A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.

Man shot at Asheville gas station 1 day after brother was shot A 23-year-old Asheville man was shot during a fight at a Sunoco gas station just before noon Thursday, one day after the victim’s brother wa…