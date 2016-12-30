2 lanes to be closed on I-85 for 5 days in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO. S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has announced that two lanes on I-85 northbound at mile marker 77 in Spartanburg County will be closed for about five days.

The lane closure will begin on January 3rd at about 6:00 p.m., according to SCDOT.

