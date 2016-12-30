LIVE: 4 hurt, 11 cars involved in logging truck crash in Greer

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A logging truck crashed into a building at Hwy 14 and Chandler Road, according to the Greer Police Department.

The truck is now on its side and the cab of the truck is inside the building,

Two people were trapped inside the truck after it crashed into Jimmy’s Garage, police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Two were on the property and two were in the truck.

Eleven cars were involved in the accident, police say. Four cars were on the roadway and seven were in the parking lot of Jimmy’s.

Hwy 14 is closed from Pine Street to Country Club Road.

The road closure is expected to last for at least four hours.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

