Deadly crash on Anderson Rd. in Greenville Co., Highway Patrol says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash on Anderson Road in Greenville County.

The Greenville County coroner’s office has been called to the scene near East Wilburn Avenue.

The crash happened just before 11:00pm.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

