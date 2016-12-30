Deputies ID suspect critically wounded in shootout with officers

Related Coverage Suspect injured in shootout with Rutherford Co. deputies

RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a suspect wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say they were responding to a domestic dispute just after 3 p.m. Thursday when a man opened fire. Officers returned fire and said the man was wounded.

He’s been identified as Tony Brandon Lane, 36, of 202 Whippoorwill Drive in Bostic.

Lane was transported to Cleveland Regional Medical Center where he was taken into surgery. After surgery, he was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. As of Friday morning, Lane is listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office are working together as the investigation of this incident continues.

Sheriff Chris Francis expressed thanks for the mutual aid and valuable assistance provided to the Sheriff’s Office by the North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherfordton Police Department and Rutherford County Traffic Control.

Sheriff Francis is also grateful for the patience and cooperation of the residents impacted by this incident.

Finally, Sheriff Francis is sincerely proud of the professionalism exhibited by all of the personnel involved, the telecommunicators, and deputy sheriffs that were under fire during this serious event.