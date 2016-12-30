Deputies name suspect in Oconee Co. convenience store robbery

Related Coverage Convenience store robbed in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) — Deputies have released the name of a suspect wanted in a convenience store robbery.

Deputies are seeking William James Wood, 37, of Fair Play in connection to the robbery at Bountyland Quik Stop on Highway 11 near Fair Play.

On Wednesday evening, deputies say Wood entered the store wearing a motorcycle and demanded money. They say he did not produce a weapon in the store and reached over the counter to take $810 before leaving the store.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William James Wood, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.