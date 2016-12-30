Duncan church sells fireworks to fund mission to Nicaragua

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – A fundraiser was held Friday to help Duncan First Baptist Church send another mission to Nicaragua.

The church sold fireworks across the street to fund their annual June mission to the country.

Last June, the group built two metal houses, a cinder block Sunday School room at a church. They also held a women’s ministry and a vacation Bible school over a four-day period.

The church was originally built by the group in November of 2015. The church, along with Washington Baptist in Greer provided money to build a well in the community to give them access to fresh water.

They will also be selling fireworks on New Years Eve starting at noon.

