Hawkins Law Firm offering more Uber credit for New Year’s Eve

(WSPA) – Friends and family will likely meet up to celebrate the holidays. Law enforcement says that means an increase in the number of people drinking and driving.

Now, a local law firm is trying to reduce those instances, and even save those choosing not to drink and drive some cash.

The Hawkins Law Firm is trying to reduce the number of drunken driving accidents by offering a $10 Uber Credit.

This is available to people in South Carolina in the Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkley, and Summerville counties.

The law firm originally planned to give out 500 $10 Uber credits, but because they have been so successful, they are now extending the promotion.

Another $2,000 worth of Uber credits will be given away to anyone who signs up before 5:00 p.m. today.

The credit applies to one person only and is valid on New Year’s Eve, from 7:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

To take advantage, fill out this pledge to Not Drink and Drive.

As of noon on Friday, 794 people has pledged not to drink and drive.

