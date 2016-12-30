Help find suspect after suspicious fire, larceny in Polk Co.

By Published:
lake-adger-fire

POLK CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire and larceny that occurred at a home that was under construction on Lake Adger Road.

Investigators believe the fire started early Tuesday morning.

They say the house that was under construction and nearing completion is now a total loss.

Investigators say that multiple tools may also be missing from the site.

The loss is valued at more than $300,000.

Investigators are asking for your help in finding a truck that was at the home at the time of the fire.

The truck appears to be a white 1992 to 1996 year model Ford F-150, investigators say.

They say it’s a standard cab truck, possibly two-wheel drive, and has damage to the bed on the passenger side of the truck.

Anyone with information should call (828) 894-3001. cash reward is possible for information leading to the location of the truck or information concerning the fire.

A cash reward is possible for information leading to the location of the truck, or information concerning the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s