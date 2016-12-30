Help find suspect after suspicious fire, larceny in Polk Co.

POLK CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire and larceny that occurred at a home that was under construction on Lake Adger Road.

Investigators believe the fire started early Tuesday morning.

They say the house that was under construction and nearing completion is now a total loss.

Investigators say that multiple tools may also be missing from the site.

The loss is valued at more than $300,000.

Investigators are asking for your help in finding a truck that was at the home at the time of the fire.

The truck appears to be a white 1992 to 1996 year model Ford F-150, investigators say.

They say it’s a standard cab truck, possibly two-wheel drive, and has damage to the bed on the passenger side of the truck.

Anyone with information should call (828) 894-3001. cash reward is possible for information leading to the location of the truck or information concerning the fire.

