Hunters locate body of SC woman

WBTW
HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Lee County coroner says rabbit hunters found the body of a 26-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the victim as Brandy Lloyd from Hartsville.

The body was sent off the be autopsied Thursday morning but officials have not yet released the results.

According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, the body was found near Kelly Bridge Road at the Lee County and Darlington County line.

The sheriff also says he doesn’t believe foul play was involved.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports to come back which typically take several weeks.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

