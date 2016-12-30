Iconic Townville Heroes billboard has fallen

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The iconic Townville Heroes Billboard at I-85 and Hwy 24 has fallen down, according to Dwayne Johnson.

The billboard was found broken at the bottom and lying on the ground.

It was knocked down by the strong winds on Thursday.

The billboard is privately owned and sits on Johnson’s property.

“We will get it fixed,” Johnson says.

Johnson expects to shoulder the costs.

If you would like to help, you can email him at townvilleheroesbenefit@gmail.com.

