Man armed with knife robs Greenville Co. business

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman told deputies she was forced to the back of a business before an armed man robbed the business.

Deputies say a man with a knife approached the victim as she was closing International Multi-Services around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect forced the woman to the back of the business before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

There was no description of the suspect. Deputies say there are no photographs or video surveillance at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.