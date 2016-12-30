Man on the run in Biltmore Forest, possibly armed and dangerous

BILTMORE FOREST, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore Forest Police Department has issued an alert about a man on the run.

They say the man ran from police and is possibly armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, average height, and wearing all white.

They say he is most likely in the Forest.

Police are asking everyone in the area to stay inside.

Do not attempt to approach or apprehend the man.

If you see the man, you are asked to call police immediately.

Police ask that you do not call the station unless it is urgent.

They are handling multiple calls and are unable to field routine calls.

More stories you may like on 7News

Judge blocks law stripping certain powers from NC Gov. A judge has blocked the implementation of a new law passed by Republicans that would end the control governors exert over statewide and coun…

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Woman shot in face gives life to dying man A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.