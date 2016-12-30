Man on the run in Biltmore Forest, possibly armed and dangerous

BILTMORE FOREST, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore Forest Police Department has issued an alert about a man on the run.

They say the man ran from police and is possibly armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, average height, and wearing all white.

They say he is most likely in the Forest.

Police are asking everyone in the area to stay inside.

Do not attempt to approach or apprehend the man.

If you see the man, you are asked to call police immediately.

Police ask that you do not call the station unless it is urgent.

They are handling multiple calls and are unable to field routine calls.

