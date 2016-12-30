Missing woman, great-granddaughter ‘fine and in the hospital’

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a missing woman and her great-granddaughter who were hospitalized after they were found alive after a five-day search issued a statement about their loved ones.

A family member said over the phone that Barbara and LaMyra Briley are “both fine and in the hospital” at this time.

The family member added that the family is still trying to gather information and requested privacy until more is known.

In a Facebook post that family confirmed was theirs, family members thanked the public for their concern and said that they will issue a statement later on the matter.

The search for 71-year-old Barbara and her great-granddaughter LaMyra ended Wednesday after they were found alive after five days of searching throughout central Virginia. They had been missing since Christmas Eve.

They were found in a wooded area by a property owner in Dinwiddie County, who called the police. Virginia State Police and the Dinwiddie Sherrif’s Office responded to the call. According to the VSP, they were found outside the vehicle under a tree. Barbara Briley was found unconscious.

Knott says the man called 911 and the sheriff’s office responded. He says he has “absolutely no clue” how the Brileys ended up in the secluded area.

Barbara Briley was flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond — according to the VSP, she is in serious condition.

Five-year-old LaMyra Briley was alert and appeared unharmed, but was been transported from the scene for medical evaluation. The child is now in the custody of a family member.

Police say that it appears Barbara Briley turned off of Nash Road and onto a dirt road, which she followed about 3/10 of a mile before pulling off into the woods. At one point, she drove over a small tree, attempted to back up and the Rav4 got stuck in a remote area of the property. Based on evidence recovered at the scene, it appears the two were there for several days but had enough drinks and snacks to sustain them for the duration of that time.

Prior to Wednesday, the two were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen.

A local store clerk says Briley was asking for directions and left the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m.

They were told by investigators that Briley’s phone was last “pinged” Tuesday at 1:36 a.m. in the Tri-Cities area. They even received a tip that someone may have seen a car in a ditch on I-85.