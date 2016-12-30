Crash kills pedestrian in parking lot in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – One person was killed after they were struck by an SUV during a crash while standing in a Seneca parking lot.

Highway Patrol says the driver of a Buick SUV made an improper lane change while slowing and trying to turn while driving on East North First Street.

Troopers say a trash truck driving behind could not slow down fast enough and struck the back of the SUV. The collision pushed the SUV into a parking lot where it hit the pedestrian and two parked Budget Rental Car box trucks.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital by ambulance and was also cited for Improper Lane Change.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

