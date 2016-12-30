PC Falls To Liberty In Big South Opener

Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Ryan Kemrite hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added three more 3s and scored 13 and Liberty beat Presbyterian 77-61 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Brock Gardner had 11 points for Liberty, which tied a season high with 12 3-pointers.

The Flames (6-8) missed six of their first seven shots and trailed 7-2 but shot 61 percent the rest of the way and scored the next 15 points to take the lead for good. Gardner scored eight, including two 3-pointers, during the run and Presbyterian went scoreless for six minutes, 26 seconds. Liberty led 31-23 at the break and made 17 of 26 (65 percent) from the field, including seven 3s.

J.C. Younger led Presbyterian (4-8) with a career-high 21 points. The Blue Hose shot just 17 percent (3 of 18) from behind the arc.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)