Player suspended from Belk Bowl for shoplifting at Belk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl game Thursday night against No. 18 Virginia Tech after police accused him of shoplifting from the department store that sponsors the game.

Sprinkle was charged by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police with shoplifting by concealment Tuesday at the Belk department store and was released.

As a perk of the game, Belk gave players on both teams a $450 gift card to one of their department stores and 90 minutes to spend it. The police report indicates that Sprinkle shoplifted $260 worth of merchandise.

Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema announced the decision to suspend Sprinkle about two hours before the game.

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly,” Bielema said in a statement. “Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program.”

Sprinkle had 33 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns and is projected as one of the top 10 tight ends available in next year’s NFL draft.

More stories you may like on 7News

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Woman shot in face gives life to dying man A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.

Man shot at Asheville gas station 1 day after brother was shot A 23-year-old Asheville man was shot during a fight at a Sunoco gas station just before noon Thursday, one day after the victim’s brother wa…