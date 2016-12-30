Shooting victim ID’d; help find suspect in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released a photo of a man they want to talk to as part of a shooting investigation.

Damian Jose Rios, 22, was shot several times and brought to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

A man and a woman brought Rios to the emergency room around 3:15 a.m., but left without giving their names or any information.

Rios had been shot in the neck and face multiple times, according to Spartanburg Police.

Investigators were able to identify and locate the witnesses that were present during the incident.

The photo of a man entering a car is who officers want to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or Text TIP649 with your tip to CRIMES (274637).

