Shooting victim ID’d; help find suspect in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police released a photo of a man they want to talk to as part of a shooting investigation.

Damian Jose Rios, 22, was shot several times and brought to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

A man and a woman brought Rios to the emergency room around 3:15 a.m., but left without giving their names or any information.

Rios had been shot in the neck and face multiple times, according to Spartanburg Police.

Investigators were able to identify and locate the witnesses that were present during the incident.

The photo of a man entering a car is who officers want to talk to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or Text TIP649 with your tip to CRIMES (274637).

More stories you may like on 7News

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Woman shot in face gives life to dying man A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.

Man shot at Asheville gas station 1 day after brother was shot A 23-year-old Asheville man was shot during a fight at a Sunoco gas station just before noon Thursday, one day after the victim’s brother wa…