Starved dog eats her own puppies, owner charged with animal cruelty

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL (WCMH) – A Florida man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say his malnourished dog ate its own puppies.

The dog was discovered on January 21 while an animal control officer was investigating a dog bite, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer determined that the dog was owned by 21-year-old Deandre Goodson.

After searching Goodson’s property, the officer found three pit bulls. Two were chained and did not appear to have any water.

A third pit bull, named Chi Chi, was found on the side of the house and appeared to be in distress. The officer said that Chi Chi appeared malnourished and had extensive scarring on her face and the front of her body. She was unable to walk under her own power.

The homeowner told the officer that Chi Chi had puppies in December and had eaten them.

The dog was transported to Animal Services for immediate medical attention. Upon examination, the veterinarian said the dog had numerous injuries and was suffering from neglect.

Deputies said Goodson said he feeds Chi Chi regularly and wasn’t sure why the dog was so skinny. He also stated the dog’s injuries were the result of the other two dogs attacking her. Goodson said he chose not to seek treatment for the injured dog, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Goodson was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $5,000.

More stories you may like on 7News

Judge blocks law stripping certain powers from NC Gov. A judge has blocked the implementation of a new law passed by Republicans that would end the control governors exert over statewide and coun…

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.

Woman shot in face gives life to dying man A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.