Street-naming ceremony held for fmr. Spartanburg Co. councilwoman

SPARTANBURG CO. S.C. (WSPA) – Family, friends, and city officials were at the corner of Caulder Avenue and Collins Avenue today for a street-naming ceremony for Johnnye Code-Stewart.

Johnnye Code-Stewart was a Spartanburg County councilwoman for 16 years before she died in 2008.

A section of Caulder Avenue received her honorary name.

The section extends from Collins Ave to Hudson L. Barksdale Blvd.

This is the fourth time in the past year and a half that the city of Spartanburg has honored the name of an individual in this manner.

The name of the street won’t actually change, but it now has an honorary status for Code-Stewart.

