Suspect in Shemwood Crossing Apts. murder captured in Charlotte

WSPA Staff Published:
Nyquan Brown
Nyquan Brown (From: Greenville Police Dept.)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – US Marshals have arrested Greenville murder suspect Nyquan Tykie Brown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 20-year-old Brown was wanted on numerous charges including Murder for the shooting death of 29-year-old Fred Anderson at the Shemwood Crossing Apartments on December 8.

Anderson was shot shortly after 10:00pm at an apartment on Shemwood Lane and died at the scene.

Officers say two suspects entered the unlocked apartment with their faces covered and demanded money.

