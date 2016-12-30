GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – US Marshals have arrested Greenville murder suspect Nyquan Tykie Brown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 20-year-old Brown was wanted on numerous charges including Murder for the shooting death of 29-year-old Fred Anderson at the Shemwood Crossing Apartments on December 8.

Anderson was shot shortly after 10:00pm at an apartment on Shemwood Lane and died at the scene.

Officers say two suspects entered the unlocked apartment with their faces covered and demanded money.

More stories you may like on 7News

Suspect in Shemwood Crossing Apts. murder captured in Charlotte US Marshals have arrested Greenville murder suspect Nyquan Tykie Brown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Judge blocks law stripping certain powers from NC Gov. A judge has blocked the implementation of a new law passed by Republicans that would end the control governors exert over statewide and coun…

New Anderson Co. Sheriff McBride sworn in New Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride was officially sworn in Thursday evening in Anderson.

Two sought for Wed. shooting at Deaverview Apts. in Asheville Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday at the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville.

Help find suspect in armed robbery of Greenville Waffle House Police in Greenville are searching for two people who robbed the Waffle House on South Pleasantburg Drive at gunpoint, Thursday evening.