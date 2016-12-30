Troopers Launch Statewide DUI Crackdown

(Greenville) WSPA Troopers will be canvassing roads across the state looking for impairs drivers this holiday weekend.

It’s all part of “Target Zero,” a statewide safety plan to crack down on drivers who are under the influence, not wearing a seat belt or speeding. The goal is to have zero fatalities over the holiday weekend.

SC Highway Patrol made more than 2700 DUI arrests this year. Troopers expect to have an especially busy weekend because New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday. Checkpoints will be set up at interstates and along roads with fewer drivers.

“You can be going along a road where you never expected a checkpoint and we will have one and that’s where we come up with some of our DUIs,” said SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis.

SCHP is asking anyone who sees an impaired or erratic driver to report it by dialing *H-P on your cell phone.