VIDEO: Upstate man proposes to girlfriend with Mannequin Challenge

(WSPA) – Proposing can be a challenge for many men. But this just might be the ultimate proposal challenge.

Tyler Thrasher used the popular Mannequin Challenge to pop the question to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.

He shared a video of the challenge and proposal on his Facebook page.

The video starts like most Mannequin Challenges, with people holding different poses.

But, at the end of the video, Tyler holds the best pose–down on one knee and holding a ring box.

His girlfriend turns around to the surprise and says “yes.”

A date for the wedding has not been set yet.

Tyler says they may get married in the fall of 2018.

