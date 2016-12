WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – The mayor of Ware Shoals was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges.

According to the Greenwood Index-Journal, 57-year-old John Kay Hansen was released on $5,000 bond on one count of second degree Domestic Violence and one count of third degree Domestic Violence.

Hansen is was elected mayor of Ware Shoals in 2012 and won a second term in November’s elections.