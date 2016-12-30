WATCH LIVE: Swinney, Meyer talk Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, AZ( WSPA) – Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer hold a joint news conference Friday morning on the eve of the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson – ranked second in the College Football Playoff committee rankings – will take on number three Ohio State in the game at University of Phoenix Stadium starting at 7:00 pm Saturday.

The ACC Champion Tigers enter the game with a record of 12-1, the same record as the Buckeyes.

Swinney has said in news conferences leading up to the game that he has become friends with Meyer over the last few years.

Swinney said he has a copy of Meyer’s book “Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season.” He said he hoped to read it by kickoff on Saturday.

This will be the third meeting between the schools. Clemson won both meetings in the 1978 Gator Bowl and in the 2014 Orange Bowl. Swinney was coach of the Tigers in the game played nearly three years ago that Clemson won 40-35.