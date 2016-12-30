WATCH LIVE: Swinney, Meyer talk Fiesta Bowl

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ( WSPA) – Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer hold a joint news conference Friday morning on the eve of the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson – ranked second in the College Football Playoff committee rankings – will take on number three Ohio State in the game at University of Phoenix Stadium starting at 7:00 pm Saturday.

The ACC Champion Tigers enter the game with a record of 12-1, the same record as the Buckeyes.

Swinney has said in news conferences leading up to the game that he has become friends with Meyer over the last few years.

Swinney said he has a copy of Meyer’s book “Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season.” He said he hoped to read it by kickoff on Saturday.

This will be the third meeting between the schools. Clemson won both meetings in the 1978 Gator Bowl and in the 2014 Orange Bowl. Swinney was coach of the Tigers in the game played nearly three years ago that Clemson won 40-35.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s