Williamson Has Another Double-Double Thursday

Spartanburg Day School junior Zion Williamson lit up Keenan for 36 points and 17 rebounds Thursday night in leading his team to a 62-55 victory over the Raiders, avenging a loss to them last week and putting Spartanburg Day in the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic BoJangles Bracket final Friday against Newton (GA) at 7pm.

Newton defeated Gaston Day (NC), 70-52, earlier Thursday.

Hillcrest defeated Byrnes, 71-64 in overtime, behind Jaquan Holmes’ 29 point effort to advance to the final of the Founders Federal Credit Union bracket and will face Columbia’s Ridge View High School at 8:30pm Friday.

Hayden Brown scored 28 in a losing effort for Byrnes.

Ridge View advanced to that bracket’s final game with a 64-62 win over Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.