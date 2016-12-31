911 call: SC lawmaker’s family begged him to ‘stop’ before arrest

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The night after Christmas ended in violence and calls to 911 for the family of a South Carolina lawmaker.

South Carolina State House Rep. Chris Corley’s wife says she and her husband got in a verbal argument Monday night when she said he was “caught cheating.”

But then, she tells deputies, it got physical.

In a 911 audio recording obtained by NewsChannel 6, she yells, “Chris! Please stop!”

Children can also be heard screaming in the background.

She says Corley punched her in the face and only stopped when he saw blood and heard their children screaming.

While in front of them, she says he also threatened to kill her. According to warrants, one of their children is just eight years old.

She says he then got a gun out of a car, threatened to kill himself, and went into the bedroom. Soon after, she says she ran to a family memeber’s house across the street.

“There’s a man threatening to kill himself,” said a female caller in another call to police.

But deputies were already on the way.

“I had a call that sounded like children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop,” said a dispatcher.

Those calls resulted in Chris Corley’s arrest. He now faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. If Corley is indicted on either felony, South Carolina law requires he be suspended from the House.

Data shows one in three U.S. Women will be victims of domestic abuse in her lifetime.

Corley is out on bond right now, and the judge has ordered that he have no contact with the victim and stay away from domestic abuse shelters.

He is also prohibited from having any guns.

We did reach out to Corley for a comment today, but our calls went unanswered and unreturned.

