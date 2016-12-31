Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Buncombe Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
child-hit-in-nc

Black Mountain, N.C. (WSPA) – A six-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on US Highway 70 Friday evening in Buncombe County, according to the Black Mountain Police Department.

The call came in around 7:26 p.m. according to the police report.

The child reportedly ran into traffic and was hit by a westbound vehicle. She was taken to Mission Hospital by EMS and is listed in stable condition but critical.

The names of the driver and victim will not be released at this time by law enforcement.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash upon the initial investigation, according to Black Mountain Police.

