Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ (WSPA) – The Clemson football team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes tonight in the Fiesta Bowl.

The final score was 31 to 0.

The Tigers will advance to the national championship.

They will be facing Alabama, the winner of the Peach Bowl.

The game will be held in Tampa on January 9th.

