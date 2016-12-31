Bakery brings in the new year with ‘Die 2016’ donuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many people, 2016 has been a rough year. Now as the year comes to an end, Rebel Donut is encouraging everyone to eat their feelings.

Owner Carrie Mettling decided to put how she feels about the year on a donut. She posted the not-so-sweet message, “Die 2016” on Facebook and it took off. So she decided to make them to sell so everyone can enjoy the sweet sendoff to 2016.

“Let’s have a better 2017 so I don’t have to post satire on donuts,” said Mettling.

She says you better grab one before the new year because they’re flying off the shelves.

