Friday’s High School Basketball

Zion Williamson scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Spartanburg Day fell to Newton (GA), 73-64, in the BoJangles Bracket champoinship of the Farm Bureau Insurance Classic at Dorman.

Williamson, a junior, was given Most Outstanding Player honors in the bracket as he averated 36 points per game and nearly 20 rebounds a contest.

Hillcrest fell to Ridge View, 75-64, in the Founders Federal Credit Union bracket of that same tournament.

In the Lady Sandlapper Tournament championship at Eastside High School, Christ Church prevailed over host Eastside, 50-33. Bailey Breazeale surpaseed 1,000 points in her career in the CCES victory.