It’s Gameday For Clemson And Ohio State

Clemson battles Ohio State tonight at 7 in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff national semi-final contest.

The winner faces the winner of this afternoon’s Peach Bowl battle between Alabama and Washington.

The Tigers and Buckeys meet for the third time with all three taking place in the postseason.

Clemson defeated the Buckeyes, 40-35, in the Orange Bowl to conclude the 2013 season. A handful of Tigers from that squad–including TE Jordan Leggett, WR Mike Williams, LB Ben Boulware, DB Cordrea Tankersley—saw action that night.

In 1978, Clemson was a 17-15 winner over the Buckeyes in the Gator Bowl, Woody Hayes’ final game as Ohio State’s head coach. Hayes was fired after the game, one in which he punched Clemson linebacker Charlie Baumann in front of the Ohio State sideline following Baumann’s game-sealing interception.

The Tigers (12-1) will try to make a secon straight College Football Playoff championship game.

Ohio State (11-1) was the national champion two years ago in the first-ever College Football Playoff. Their head coach Urban Meyer owns three national titles and is 61-5 at the school as he wraps-up his fifth season at the helm.