Wade Hampton Blvd, Main St. closed after crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Wade Hampton Boulevard and Main Street are closed due to an accident, according to the Greer Police Department.

It is unknown at this time if the crash involves injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Buncombe Co. A six-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on US Highway 70 Friday evening in Buncombe County.

Crash kills woman in Seneca parking lot A woman was killed after she was struck by an SUV during a crash while standing in a Seneca parking lot Friday afternoon.

Man struck by train in Union Co., flown to hospital A man has been taken to the hospital after he was struck by a train in Union County.

Ware Shoals mayor arrested on domestic violence charges The mayor of Ware Shoals was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges.

Suspect in Shemwood Crossing Apts. murder captured in Charlotte US Marshals have arrested Greenville murder suspect Nyquan Tykie Brown in Charlotte, North Carolina.