1 shooting suspect arrested, 1 still on the loose in Asheville

By Published: Updated:
Kareem Holloway (left) and Anthony Wiggins (From: Asheville Police Department)
Kareem Holloway (left) and Anthony Wiggins (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One suspect has been arrested and one is still on the loose after a shooting that happened at Deaverview Apartments, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, December 28th. One man was shot in the leg.

The victim’s brother was shot at a gas station in Asheville one day later.

Police say 20-year-old Anthony Javon Wiggins was arrested on Friday, December 30th, around 5:00 p.m. in connection with the shooting.

Wiggins’ bond hearing will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Police say 21-year-old Kareem Je K Holloway is still on the loose.

They are asking for your help in finding him.

Holloway is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Holloway’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s